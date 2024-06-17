Overland Park’s proposed 2025 budget would keep the municipal property tax rate flat but most homeowners would still likely see an increase in the amount they owe to the city due to still-rising home values.

Earlier this month, the Overland Park City Council heard the first formal budget presentation for 2025, kicking off a months-long approval process that will conclude this fall with public hearings and a vote.

Find Overland Park’s full proposed budget packet here.

The breakdown: How might it affect your bill in 2025?

For 2025, Overland Park seems poised to keep the city’s property tax rate at 14.5 mills — one of the lowest municipal property tax rates in the state of Kansas and the lowest of any city in Johnson County.

That being said, with property values continuing to climb across the county, most Overland Park homeowners can expect to pay more next year on their annual property tax bill even if a flat rate is adopted.

The property tax rate, also called the mill levy rate, dictates how much property owners pay in taxes to the city based on their property’s assessed value.

According to real estate statistics maintained by the Johnson County Appraiser’s Office, Overland Park’s average residential property value is $498,188, up about 6%.

To calculate what your actual tax bill to the city would be if this budget is approved, multiply the value of your home by .115 (the residential assessment rate). From there, take that number and divide it by 1,000. Then, multiply the result by the proposed mill levy rate of 14.5.

For the average home in Overland Park, that means about $830 in property taxes owed to the city.

In comparison, last year, the city’s average homeowner paid about $787.32 in property tax to Overland Park.

Keep in mind, your total annual property tax bill will also include rates set by other taxing authorities, including Johnson County and the school district in which you reside.

Overland Park proposes $467M budget for 2025

The proposed budget is about $467.8 million, which comprises revenues from property tax, sales tax, special funds and other streams.

That budget is about 8.6%, or $37 million more than what was approved for 2024.

This increase means the budget, if adopted as presented, will not be revenue neutral under state statute, which triggers a few extra steps for adoption, including a public hearing.

Next steps:

Over the next several weeks, each of the city council committees will be reviewing the parts of the budget in their individual focus areas.

Then, there will be two public hearings tied to the 2025 budget, most likely on Sept. 9.

Under state law, Overland Park will have to adopt the budget for the next year no later than Oct. 1.

