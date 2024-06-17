Lake Olathe beach remains closed following a suspected burglary

The Beach at Lake Olathe remained closed on Monday after a suspected burglary incident at the facility over the weekend.

While a timeline for reopening the popular attraction is so far unclear, the city’s Chief Communications Officer Cody Kennedy said the beach “hopes to open in the near term.”

The Lake Olathe Beach and Marina is one of the city’s five outdoor aquatic facilities. It offers swim access to the lake located within the community park area.

What exactly happened at Lake Olathe?

In an email to the Post, Sgt. John Moncayo, spokesperson for the Olathe Police Department said “damage sustained at Lake Olathe … is consistent with a burglary.”

He said glass was shattered at the facility “to gain entry into a building.”

Investigations into the incident continue, and a burglary report has been filed.

"We were not given an estimated cost of repairs/cleanup, nor how long the beach will be closed," Moncayo added.

People react to the Beach at Lake Olathe closure

In response to the Olathe Parks and Rec’s Facebook post announcing the beach’s closure, many commenters expressed sadness and frustration with the incident.

Others offered to volunteer to help clean up or repair any damage.

“Is there anything we can do as Olathe citizens to volunteer and help clean up,” a user named Alyssa Miles commented.

Where else can I swim in Olathe?

Olathe has four other outdoor aquatic facilities, including Black Bob Bay on 151st Street, Frontier Pool on 127th Street, Mill Creek Pool in downtown Olathe and Oregon Trail Pool on Dennis Avenue.

There’s also a free spray ground in the Lake Olathe park near Eagles Landing. It opens at 6 a.m. daily and closes at 10 p.m. when the park closes.

The pool at the Olathe Community Center is closed this summer for repairs and renovations.

