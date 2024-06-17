Johnson County voters will face choices in a handful of key countywide contests in the upcoming Aug. 6 primary, which will determine who moves on to vie in November’s general election.

As we’ve done for more than a decade now, we’ll be asking the candidates seeking to represent Johnson Countians in office — making decisions about how their tax dollars are used, what powers local governments exercise and where communities head in the coming years — about the issues YOU want to hear them discuss as they compete for your vote.

Our “Citizens Agenda” approach to election coverage

This “Citizens Agenda” philosophy, used by other local newsrooms across the U.S., seeks to center the interests of everyday voters — not political parties, power brokers or journalists.

“When we ask people about what they want to hear candidates talking about, we find it’s almost never the kinds of things that dominate discussion on cable news or talk radio,” said Post publisher Jay Senter. “These candidates want the job of representing you, of being your voice in the rooms where big decisions get made about where the state and county are heading. We think it’s our job to get the candidates talking about the things people say matter most to them.”

How to ask

What do you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for votes?

We’ll use your input to develop questions for the candidates to be asked during live in-person forums coming up over the next month.

We’ll publish more information about the details for those forums in coming days.

What key countywide races are on the Aug. 6 primary ballot?

The top two finishers in each of these races advances to the Nov. 7 general election.

District Attorney (Democrats)

The winner moves on to the Nov. 5 general election.

District Attorney (Republicans)

The winner moves on to the Nov. 5 general election.

Sheriff (Republicans)

The winner moves on to the Nov. 5 general election to face Democrat Byron Roberson, who is running unopposed.

County Commission — District 6

This is a nonpartisan office. The top two vote-getters will move on to the Nov. 5 general election.