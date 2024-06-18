The former home of a beloved Italian restaurant in Overland Park has officially become a place to catch a game and enjoy some fried chicken.

Longtime friends Kue-Jin Hwang, Sung Jo and Kyoungmin Kim “soft opened” their new restaurant 1981 K-Chicken at the former Steve’s Villa Capri space last Friday.

The restaurant will continue through its soft opening phase for roughly a month, owners say, with a grand opening later this summer.

1981 K-Chicken is at 10412 Mastin St.

The restaurant moved into a space at the Wycliff West shopping center, just off West 103rd Street and U.S. Highway 69.

Steve’s Villa Capri operated out of that space for nearly six decades before closing in 2023.

During its soft opening, 1981 K-Chicken will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Once the restaurant holds its grand opening, it will operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

1981 K-Chicken serves Korean fried chicken and beer

After the restaurant holds its grand opening, it will add more Korean specialties, like fried rice and budae jjigae (a spicy Korean stew).

But for now, the menu is centered around 1981 K-Chicken’s main focus — crispy Korean fried chicken. Customers can enjoy the restaurant’s soy garlic chicken as either bone-in or boneless wings, or between bread.

“The crispiness does take longer because we are cooking it from scratch,” Jo said. “So it does take a lot longer, but the crispiness makes it different from other (restaurants).”

In addition to chicken, the restaurant offers sides and appetizers like truffle fries, fried dumplings and onion rings. The restaurant also serves Korean beers, as well as some local beers from Kansas City-based Boulevard and KC Bier Co.

With its beer options, multiple TVs and a laid-back vibe, owners say they hope 1981 K-Chicken can offer a sports bar environment where customers can spend time together.

“We want people to order food that they could drink a beer with,” Hwang said. “I think our menu is perfect for that vibe.”

The restaurant has been a long time coming for the trio

The three friends met roughly two decades ago, and they’ve been exploring the idea of opening a restaurant for nearly half of that time. All three were born in 1981, which is where the restaurant’s name comes from.

Some say that close friends shouldn’t mix their friendships with business, and Hwang knows that. But really, he said, getting to do this with his best friends is the part he’s most excited about — and what he believes will help them succeed.

“A lot of people worry — and we understand where they’re coming from — about doing business with your best friends,” Hwang said. “We want to break that stereotype, you know what I mean? We want to show people that it can be done.”

In the future, the friends say they aim to expand their concept locally — in the Kansas City metro area and potentially in neighboring areas, like Lawrence. But for now, they’re excited to embark on something new and put their focus mainly into 1981 K-Chicken’s debut.

“It’s a lot of work, but no pain, no gain, right?” Hwang said. “It’s just a dream come true, (finally doing) the things we’ve talked about doing for 10 to 15 years.”

Want more food and drink news? Open 3 years, Prairie Village sushi restaurant tells customers: ‘We are closed’