fbpx
Subscribe

|

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Crime & Courts

Overland Park Police investigate armed robbery at Casey’s store

Share this story:

Overland Park Police responded to the Casey's near 80th and Metcalf late Monday. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Casey’s convenience store on Metcalf Avenue overnight.

The department’s online calls for service log shows officers were called to the 8000 block of Metcalf Avenue for a reported robbery at 10:13 p.m. Monday.

Crime scene tape blocked off one entrance to the Casey’s at 8059 Metcalf Ave., and several employees were standing outside the building talking to police.

In a post on social media site X (formerly Twitter), Overland Park Police said no injuries were reported and an “unknown value of merchandise was taken.”

Officers from Prairie Village and Shawnee assisted in the search for suspects with a K-9 unit and a drone.

The search of the immediate area ended at about 11:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Previous article
In interview with Post, Gov. Kelly lays out tax bill, signals support for plan to lure Chiefs and Royals
Next article
I-35 in JoCo back open after dump truck crash causes sign board to fall on highway

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO