Overland Park Police investigate armed robbery at Casey’s store

Overland Park Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Casey’s convenience store on Metcalf Avenue overnight.

The department’s online calls for service log shows officers were called to the 8000 block of Metcalf Avenue for a reported robbery at 10:13 p.m. Monday.

Crime scene tape blocked off one entrance to the Casey’s at 8059 Metcalf Ave., and several employees were standing outside the building talking to police.

In a post on social media site X (formerly Twitter), Overland Park Police said no injuries were reported and an “unknown value of merchandise was taken.”

Officers are investigating an armed robbery in the area of 80th & Metcalf. No injuries reported. Unknown value of merchandise was taken. Nothing further at this time. Capt. Ray L. Tisinger pic.twitter.com/zkSseb8UfU — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) June 18, 2024

Officers from Prairie Village and Shawnee assisted in the search for suspects with a K-9 unit and a drone.

The search of the immediate area ended at about 11:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.