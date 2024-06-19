Inside JCPRD: It’s time to SET SAIL at Theatre in the Park (Don’t worry…you won’t get seasick)

By Guy Gardner

We may be in the middle of the country, but YOU can visit romance and mayhem on the high seas at Theatre in the Park!

Life jacket? None needed. The grass at Theatre in the Park is the safe spot to be as you gather with your friends and family to enjoy the musical theatre classic, “Anything Goes,” opening June 28.

Set in the early 1930s, “Anything Goes” takes audiences on a delightful, madcap journey aboard the S.S. American. Our story begins with lovesick Wall Street banker Billy Crocker, who forgets his boss’s passport and ends up on a quest for love, posing as Public Enemy #1 to woo the debutante of his dreams, Hope Harcourt. The catch? Hope is engaged to the bumbling Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Cue the chaos!

Director Amy Sander reflects, “I played the role of Chastity when I was 17, also at an outdoor amphitheater. I fell in love with the energy, music, dancing, humor, mischievousness, and comedy of this highly entertaining show! It is pure fun, full of laughs, surprises, plot twists, romance, and chaos. It is a frolicking good time for the whole family, which is something we ALL need in today’s world!”

Adding to the hilarity, we have Reno Sweeney, a sultry nightclub singer and former evangelist with a heart of gold, who assists Billy with plenty of sass and song. On board, we also meet Moonface Martin, a gangster posing as a minister, and his partner-in-crime, Erma. And let’s not forget Spit and Dippy, two streetwise pickpockets who can’t stay out of trouble.

“This cast is so special and stacked full of powerhouse singers, actors, and dancers!” Sander adds. “You won’t want to miss our giant cruise ship, the S.S. American, set sail from the TIP stage this summer! Between the tap numbers, the rousing tent revival gospel scene, the sweeping ballads, and the hilarious comedy numbers, I find this show as consummate entertainment for all audiences. This show is the quintessential American musical comedy, where you can’t help but laugh and tap your toes! It’s delightful! It’s delicious! It’s de-lovely!'”

As the ship sails, our cast of characters engage in a series of side-splitting escapades. Billy’s attempts to woo Hope are interrupted by the antics of Moonface and Erma, leading to mistaken identities, outrageous disguises, and a few surprise arrests. Reno concocts a plan to make Lord Evelyn fall for her, freeing Hope to be with Billy. But, of course, nothing goes as planned!

The 2024 TIP season celebrates strong female characters, and “Anything Goes” is no exception. “Ethel Merman, Eileen Rodgers, Elaine Paige, Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster … if those names don’t help you understand just a small fraction of the powerhouse females who have been behind the characters in this show, I don’t know what will,” Sander notes. “And Reno Sweeney isn’t the only strong female lead character in this show. There are SEVEN MORE! Not only are these characters women, but they are STRONG women in charge of their own destinies, choices, and ultimate stories! They are definitely the power behind this ship!”

Expect to see Billy, Moonface, and Reno donning crazy disguises, tricking everyone on board, and even throwing a fake wedding into the mix. It’s a whirlwind of dance numbers, comedic chaos, and classic Cole Porter tunes that will have you laughing, clapping, and maybe even doing a little jig in your seat.

So, buckle up, folks! Get ready for a shipload of fun, laughter, and delightful surprises as Theatre in the Park presents “Anything Goes.” It’s a cruise you won’t want to miss, filled with humor, heart, and a whole lot of tap dancing. Bon voyage!

Join us for a night you won’t forget when “Anything Goes” runs June 28 through 30 and July 3 through 6, with no show on July 4. There will be no Thrifty Thursday performance for this show.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. with the box office opening at 7 p.m. and the gates at 7:30 p.m. Order reserved seats early and take your time getting to the theater as the seat will be ready and waiting for you. Reserved seats are just $20. Anytime tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 for ages 4-10, and children under 3 are free, but a ticket is required.

More information can be found at theatrienthepark.org.