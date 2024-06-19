Man hospitalized following rollover crash on K-10 in Olathe

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Topeka man was injured in a single-vehicle crash just after 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon in Olathe.

In the online crash log, Troopers say a 41-year-old man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound in the right lane of Kansas Highway 10 near Cedar Creek Parkway.

“For an unknown reason, Vehicle 1 [Chevrolet Tahoe] drifted off the roadway to the right without accelerating or using brakes, hit a small rocky hill, and began to roll multiple times,” the crash log says. “Driver 1 was ejected during the rollover.”

Firefighters from Olathe, Lenexa, and Northwest Consolidated Fire responded with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics.

The injured man was transported to an area hospital with what Troopers described as a suspected serious injury.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.