A new hardware store will soon open its doors in the former home of a Sears Home & Life department store in Overland Park.

Construction is well underway on the future Westlake Ace Hardware store at the Fountains shopping center, paving the way for an opening later this summer.

Representatives from the company told the Post the store would likely “soft open” in mid-July, followed by a grand opening event in September.

Ace Hardware will operate at 6327 W. 119th St.

The hardware store will occupy a 12,000-square-foot space just off West 119th Street and Nall Avenue.

The Lenexa-based retailer offers all things hardware, from outdoor grills and coolers to tools and painting supplies.

Ace Hardware will neighbor the Sherwin-Williams paint shop and MyHealth at Home medical supplies store.

Sears closed in May 2023

Sears occupied that space for four years before it closed just a little over a year ago.

The department store retailer closed thousands of its stores due to declining revenue, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018.

The Overland Park location that closed last year was the last Sears-affiliated store in the Kansas City metro.

This marks the tenth Westlake Ace store in JoCo

The hardware company has three stores in Overland Park in addition to the incoming location off 119th Street.

On top of the Overland Park stores, the company also has Johnson County locations in Lenexa, Shawnee, Prairie Village and Olathe.

Across the state line, Westlake Ace Hardware has stores in Kansas City, Missouri’s Westport and Brookside neighborhoods, as well.

