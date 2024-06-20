Leslie Gale German, known to many as Gale, peacefully passed away on June 12, 2024, in Olathe, KS, after a courageous battle with renal disease. He was born on September 6, 1954, in Ashland, KS, and at the time of his passing, he was 69 years old.

Throughout his life, Gale had diverse work experiences, including serving as a law enforcement officer, skilled welder, and dedicated OTR truck driver. His perseverance and kind nature left a lasting impact on those around him.

Gale had a passion for life, finding joy in simple pleasures such as fishing, watching NFL and college football, old westerns, game shows, and reading Louis L’Amour novels. He lived a simple life and his spirit remained humble to the day of his passing. He dearly loved his children and his eyes lit up with such pride every time he spoke of them.

Gale is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Norma and Don German. He leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness, remembered by his son Scott German and wife Shannon of Buda, TX, daughter Tiffany German, and her children Alexa and Brody of Gardner, KS, brothers Lester German of Elk City, OK, Stanley German of Denver, CO, Carl German and wife Gina of Mulvane, KS, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service and burial will be held at the Highland Cemetery in Ashland, KS, at 10:30am on July 20th.

Gale’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. May his humbled spirit of resilience and his love for his family inspire us all to cherish every moment.

Obituary published by the Creation Center of Kansas City.