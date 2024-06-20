February 24th, 1946 – June 10th, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael M. Clark, 78, on June 10th, 2024, after his long battle with Alzheimer’s. Michael was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, and resided in Prairie Village, Kansas for 43 years.

Michael graduated from Southeast High School. He worked with the Union Local #2 as a Sheet MetalWorker for over 30 years before retiring. At the age of 23 Michael met his wife Janet (Jan) Clark whowas 18. It was his sister Mary, who lived next door to Jan, who introduced them. Michael always called his sister “Cupid” as she was the matchmaker for him and the love of his life. He married Jan at age 32 and she was 27. They were married for 45 ½ years. Michael had a zest for life, as well as a passion for all sports, and outdoor activities. He started a job as a caddy and played golf himself at the young age of 12 years old. Michael loved golf so much that he would even play on snowy winter days with colored balls, and he would never use a golf cart. He always walked the entire course. Michael wanted to go Pro at one time, but age had gotten the best of him by then. Michael found a new passion later in life singing Karaoke. He enjoyed many evenings singing karaoke with his wife and his “Fan Club”. He was especially good at singing the Elvis song, “(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear” and Bobby Darin’s “Mack the Knife”.

He was a very devoted and loving husband to Jan, father to Michelle, and Papa to his grandchildrenCollin and Emma. He never missed their recitals or games and lived to spend time with them. Theywere his sunshine. He happily allowed them to paint his face, and nails and dress him up. He would also spend countless hours with them at the batting cages, soccer games, and skateparks. He loved to cook his family meals and always had a fresh batch of brownies warmed and ready. He had a special place in his heart for all children, and very much enjoyed getting to spend time with his extended family and their children during holidays and special occasions as well. He always looked forward to getting his annual traditional gift of thin mints at Christmas from his stepdaughter Sabrina.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas George Clark and Lorrene Mae Clark; brothers: Tom Clark, Loren Clark, and Jerry Reece; and sisters: Mary McCoy & Patricia Hagerman.

He is survived by his wife Janet (Jan) Clark of Overland Park, Kansas; daughter: Michelle Prater (Michael Prater) of Overland Park, Kansas; sister Catherine Lawson, Kansas City, Missouri; stepdaughter Sabrina Smith (Mike Smith) of Kansas City, Missouri; stepson Scott Adams of Independence, Missouri; and six grandchildren, Collin Dillman, Emma Dillman, Christian Smith, Serenity Smith, Ayla Parker, and Aiden Adams, and lots of nieces and nephews.

The Celebration of Life will be on June 30th, 2024 for his close family and friends at 9700 Eastern Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri from 3:00 pm -7:00 pm.

MICHAEL’S FAVORITE SAYING WAS…“LIFE IS GOOD”

Obituary published by the Creation Center of Kansas City.