September 12, 1995 — June 12, 2024

Mitchell Lane Brandenburg, affectionately known as Mitch, was born on September 12, 1995, in Overland Park, Kansas. He left this world too soon on June 12, 2024, in Merriam, Kansas, at the age of 28.

Mitch was a dedicated paraprofessional in the autism program at Belmont Elementary. He was known for his ability to stay calm and handle stressful situations with compassion and dignity. Mitch connected with his kids through a shared love of cartoons and could often be found drawing their favorite characters upon their request. His hard work and dedication were recognized when he won the USD 232 Employee Appreciation Award in September 2023.

Mitch had a diverse range of experiences throughout his life. From playing high school football to volunteer firefighting, he even attended Flatbacks Professional Wrestling School; Mitch always had a new passion to pursue.

Outside of work and school, Mitch loved watching Chiefs football with his family, pro wrestling, MMA, Miami Hurricane football, creative writing, and all things Star Wars. Mitch could often be found taking his best friend, Murphy the Alaskan Malamute, for long walks around the neighborhood.

Mitch is survived by his loving parents, Bob and Shelly, sister Molly, Grandpa Dick, Grandma Kathy, Grandma Jean, Uncle Doug, Aunt Renee, Uncle Michael, and cousins Heather, Ryan, Holly, and Savannah. He is preceded in death by his Grandpa Bob and cousin Sophia.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 28th from 2-4pm at Amos Family Funeral Home where family and friends can come together to honor his memory.

Mitch will be remembered for his sense of humor, kind heart, and love for his family and friends. Rest in peace, Mitch.

