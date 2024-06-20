Patricia A. Baranowski

September 12, 1928 — May 31, 2024

Patricia “Patty” Pflumm Baranowski, born on September 12, 1928, in Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2024, in Venice, Florida, at the age of 95 due to natural causes.

Patty led a remarkable life filled with compassion, dedication, and love. She wore many hats throughout her career, working as a Nurse, Business Owner, Bookkeeper, and Oral Surgery Assistant. Despite facing challenges, Patty courageously raised her four children as a single mother, instilling in them values of hard work and resilience.

Beyond her professional achievements, Patty found joy in various interests such as painting, traveling, hosting family celebrations and holidays, spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren, and volunteering for church activities and charitable causes. She was an avid animal lover, particularly fond of dogs who brought her immense joy in her later years.

Patty was deeply involved in her community, actively participating in organizations such as St. Vincent’s DePaul, Catholic Charities, Spirit Movers, and the Nurses’ Association. Her faith and commitment to helping others shone through in all aspects of her life.

She is preceded in death by her father, Andrew J Pflumm, mother, Elizabeth Lally Pflumm, brother, Andrew “Bubby” Pflumm, sisters Betty Pflumm Nunnink, Connie Pflumm Girten, Louise Pflumm Hadel, and husband, Chester Baranowski. Patty is survived by her loving children: David A Summerour, Mark W Summerour, Matthew M Summerour, and Ann C Summerour Freed, her sister Ann Marie Gardner, eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A Mass in honor of Patty will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas, visitation will be an hour prior to Mass with inunment immediately following the service at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas.

Patty lived most of her life in Kansas, where she worked hard to provide for her family. Following retirement, she and her husband, Chet, relocated to Arizona before returning to Kansas due to Chet’s declining health. After Chet’s passing, Patty moved to Florida, where she cherished her time by the ocean and welcomed visits from her children and grandchildren with open arms.

Patty’s warm smile, kindness, and unwavering love for her family will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves behind a legacy of strength, resilience, and love that will continue to inspire those who knew her.

Rest in peace, dear Patty. Your memory will forever live on in the hearts of those you touched.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.