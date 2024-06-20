Just after Red Lobster closed one of its only two Johnson County locations this year, another local closure may be on the horizon for the chain.

According to a CNN report earlier this month, the national seafood chain has named its Overland Park location as one in a long list of potential new nationwide closures.

Representatives from the company did not immediately respond to the Post’s inquiries about the report.

The Overland Park location is the last in JoCo

The Overland Park location operates at 9475 Metcalf Ave.. near several other eateries, including the recently-opened Sickies Garage.

Red Lobster is known for classic seafood dishes, like shrimp scampi and fish and chips, as well as its cheddar bay biscuits.

Red Lobster closed its Olathe location in May

The Overland Park restaurant became the last one in the county when Red Lobster closed its location at 14904 W. 119th St.

The Olathe closure was one of dozens across the country this spring for the Florida-based chain.

“This location is closed,” read a sign on the restaurant’s door at the time. “We look forward to serving you at another Red Lobster location in the future.”

Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy this spring

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, after more than five decades in business.

CNN reports that the company has more than $1 billion in debt and less than $30 million in cash on hand.

“Bankruptcy is a word that is often misunderstood,” the company said in a statement in May. “Filing for bankruptcy does not mean we are going out of business. In fact, it means just the opposite.”

Want more food and drink news? New Korean eatery and sports bar opens in former Steve’s Villa Capri space in Overland Park