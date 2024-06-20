June 27, 1949 — June 16, 2024

William “Bill” Drews passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Father’s Day. He died peacefully at home with his wife, two daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren.

Bill was born on June 27, 1949, to George and Eileen Drews of Hortonville, WI. He graduated from Hortonville High School, along with his high school sweetheart, and eventually his wife, Phyllis (Stiles) Drews. The two were married on May 29, 1971, in Hortonville at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and went on to raise their family in Appleton and, then, Neenah, WI. Bill worked as an accountant for Wisconsin Tissue Mills for the majority of his career. He loved numbers, golf, bowling, taking care of his lawn, and playing cards. He and Phyllis enjoyed travel – across the US and to Mexico on a few occasions (and they never had to worry about missing their flight as Bill made sure they had at least four hours at the airport to settle in!). Bill never turned down a sweet treat, especially ice cream – the sweeter, the crunchier, the candy-filled, the better. With his daughters, Bill enjoyed sledding, making oatmeal scotchies, braiding hair, and cheering at their basketball games. In July 2018, Bill and Phyllis made a difficult and exciting move to Kansas City to be with their two daughters and their growing families. In addition to his adored wife, Bill’s next love was his grandchildren. He was enchanted and delighted by them; he was fiercely protective of them. They were his light in the months leading up to his death.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, his daughter Amanda (Drews) Deacy, her husband, Bennett, and their two children, Marshall (11) and Elsie (9); his daughter Kelly (Drews) Herrera, her husband, Angel, and their two children, Yoreli (4) and Enzo (1); and, his niece, Tabby (Drews) Bucholtz. He is further survived by numerous sisters- and brothers-in-law and many more nieces and nephews.

Bill’s family would like to specifically thank Dr. Andrea E. Stand of the University of Kansas Health System. Dr. Stand has been unrelenting in her pursuit of resolution and comfort for Bill in the last few months. She saw him regularly, responded promptly to messages, sought the professional consultation of colleagues, and demonstrated the highest level of expertise and empathy. We will be forever grateful.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 1:30pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 9514 Perry Lane, Overland Park, KS 66212, followed by a funeral service at 1:30pm. A traditional burial will follow immediately after at 3:00pm at Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210.