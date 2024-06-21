A new entertainment center offering food, games and more is on its way to Overland Park.

Oak Park Mall officials say District Eat and Play, an entertainment lounge and eatery, will open its first Johnson County arcade this summer.

District Eat and Play is coming to Oak Park Mall

The arcade and entertainment center will occupy a space on the mall’s lower level, near Pandora Jewelry and Lush Cosmetics.

AME Golf & Brew Lounge previously used that space before closing earlier this summer.

Sean Phillips, senior marketing director for the mall, said District Eat and Play is targeting a July 15 opening date.

District Eat and Play offers food, games and entertainment

The Oak Park Mall facility will offer games in various forms, including arcade games, billiards, ping-pong tables and darts.

In addition to gaming, District Eat and Play will offer other types of entertainment, like karaoke and escape rooms.

District Eat and Play’s restaurant menu centers around American cuisine, including items like burgers, salads, and snacks — onion rings, mozzarella sticks, etc.

This marks District Eat and Play’s first JoCo location

District Eat and Play opened its flagship location in Oviedo, Florida, in 2018.

The Ilbak family, which owns the chain, has since opened two more locations in Salina, Kan., and Independence, Mo.

The company, according to its website, hopes to further expand across the country with 20 new locations in the next five years.

