Obituaries June 21, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from June 15-21 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Below is a list of local obituaries from June 8-14, 2024: Sandra L Gunkel Lewis Keeler Leonard Jr. Fred Joe Valentine Merikay Boucher Lott Mitchell Lane Brandenburg William “Bill” Drews Patricia A. Baranowski Betty Townsend Leslie Gale German Michael M. Clark About the author Obituaries Previous articleMission Painting Tips: How to fix and prevent paint blistering on your home’s exteriorNext articleKansas Policy Institute lobbyist accuses Overland Park councilmember of dishonestly framing property tax increases Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Prairie Village has fined Republic Services $28K for recent rash of missed trash pickups Entertainment lounge District Eat and Play opening Oak Park Mall location How Olathe hopes to use some of its opioid settlement money 100 years on, the Shawnee Fire Department continues to evolve Kansas Policy Institute lobbyist accuses Overland Park councilmember of dishonestly framing property tax increases