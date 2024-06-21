Mission Painting Tips: How to fix and prevent paint blistering on your home’s exterior

Paint blistering is a common issue that can ruin the appearance of your home’s exterior. This problem occurs when bubbles form under the paint surface, causing it to lift and peel away. For Kansas City homeowners, understanding the causes and solutions for paint blistering can help maintain a beautiful and durable exterior.

Causes of paint blistering

Moisture Issue : Moisture trapped beneath the paint film can cause blisters. This is often due to painting on a damp surface or high humidity levels, which is a common issue in the Midwest.

Solution : Ensure the surface is completely dry before painting. Use moisture-resistant paint and avoid painting on humid or rainy days. Heat Issue : Painting in direct sunlight or on a very hot surface can cause the paint to dry too quickly, trapping air and moisture underneath.

Solution : Paint in cooler parts of the day, ideally in the morning or late afternoon. Use high-quality paint designed to withstand temperature fluctuations. Inadequate surface preparation Issue : Failing to clean and prime the surface properly can prevent the paint from adhering correctly, leading to blistering.

Solution : Thoroughly clean the surface to remove dirt, grease, and old paint. Apply a high-quality primer before painting.

Steps to fix paint blistering

Identify the problem Inspect the affected areas to determine the extent of the blistering. Note whether the blisters are confined to a small area or widespread. Remove blistered paint Use a scraper or wire brush to remove all blistered paint. Be careful not to damage the underlying surface. Sand the area Sand the exposed area to create a smooth surface. This will help the new paint adhere better. Clean the surface Clean the sanded area to remove dust and debris. A damp cloth can be used, but make sure the surface is dry before proceeding. Prime the area Apply a high-quality primer to the cleaned and sanded area. This will seal the surface and provide a good base for the paint. Repaint Once the primer is dry, apply the new paint. Use even strokes and make sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for drying times and conditions.

Preventing future blistering

Control moisture Ensure proper ventilation in areas prone to moisture, such as bathrooms and kitchens. Check for and repair any leaks or water damage promptly. Choose the right paint Select high-quality exterior paint that is suitable for your local climate. Paints with good elasticity can expand and contract with temperature changes, reducing the risk of blistering. Follow proper painting techniques Avoid painting in extreme temperatures or direct sunlight. Always follow the recommended painting practices, including surface preparation, priming, and appropriate drying times.

Mission Painting KC’s expertise

At Mission Painting KC, we understand the challenges of maintaining a flawless exterior in the diverse Kansas City climate. Our team is equipped with the knowledge and skills to address and prevent issues like paint blistering. We use only the best materials and techniques to ensure your home’s exterior remains beautiful and durable for years to come.

Contact us today to schedule a consultation and learn more about how we can help you achieve a stunning, long-lasting paint job for your home.