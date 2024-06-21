SMSD News: A fond farewell from Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard

As the school year concluded, I found my heart filled with gratitude, pride, and a touch of nostalgia. After 33 amazing years in education, I have decided to move into the next chapter of my life–retirement. It has been an incredible journey, and I feel privileged to have shared the final chapter of my career in education with such an extraordinary community.

Education is more than just a profession; it is a calling, a passion, and a commitment to shaping the future. Over the years, I have been continually inspired by the dedication, creativity, and resilience of our educators and staff. They have gone above and beyond to ensure our students receive the best possible education and support. For this, and much more, I am deeply grateful.

Beyond the walls of our schools, it is you, our community members, who play a crucial role in the success of our schools. Your support, involvement, and encouragement are invaluable. Together, we have navigated challenges, celebrated achievements, and created a vibrant, inclusive environment where students can achieve their personal best.

As I retire, I do so with confidence, knowing the Shawnee Mission School District is in the capable hands of Dr. Michael Schumacher. His leadership, combined with dedication of our staff and the strong support of our community, will ensure a bright future for our district. Please know: I will be cheering you on from afar, wishing the Shawnee Mission School District and all Kansas public schools continued success.

I hope everyone in our community finds moments to relax, recharge, and relish time with loved ones this summer. As we prepare for the new school year, and the implementation of a refreshed strategic plan, your continued support and enthusiasm will be essential.

Thank you again for the memories, the support, and the commitment to our students. It has been a privilege to serve you, and I look forward to seeing all the amazing things our students and district will accomplish in the future. Keep shining, Shawnee Mission. The best is yet to come.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Dr. Michelle Hubbard