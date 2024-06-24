Two husband-and-wife teams from outside Johnson County beat out 171 other competitors to reign supreme at the 2024 Great Lenexa BBQ Battle.

Held Friday and Saturday at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, the annual battle — which is officiated by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and also serves as the official Kansas state barbecue championship — had teams grilling and smoking meats in the humid summer heat.

The winners included Grand Champion Mulkey’s BBQ from Imperial, Missouri, and Reserve Grand Champion Smokey Bey’s Barbeque from Liberty, Missouri. Branson, Missouri-based Gettin’ Basted placed third overall.

After winning the overall competition and $3,000 grand prize, Mulkey’s BBQ head chefs Mike and Nichole Mulkey were in shock.



“We were elated,” Nichole said.

This was the first time at Lenexa contest for Mulkey’s BBQ

In the first big competition for Mulkey’s BBQ, Mike said he and his wife wanted to go outside of their comfort zone. Having been to Lenexa to watch their daughter play softball, they thought it would be a good place to start.

“This was by far the biggest competition we’ve ever been in,” Mike said.

Competing professionally since 2019, the Mulkeys said they’ve found a winning rhythm and balance that works.

“Since we’re a duo, he’s able to pay really close attention to the cook,” Nichole said. “I’ve got the attention to the details on all of the injections and the wraps and the recipes, to make sure that everything’s measured out properly and our schedules are on time. I just think it’s a really good combination that we have to make sure that we’re putting out a good, consistent cook.”

In addition to the big prize, Mulkey’s also placed in other categories, including first in Prairie Fresh Pork, third in Snake River Farms Brisket and sixth in Prairie Fresh Ribs.

Another newcomer makes a splash

In the Reserve Grand Champion spot, which includes a $1,750 cash prize, Smokey Bey’s Barbeque — a team of Charles and April Winslow-Bey — said after competing in some backyard barbecue contests, this was their first try at a bigger competition.

When the team found out how high they placed, Charles said he was taken aback.

“As soon as they said my name, I sat there for 10 or 15 seconds just in disbelief,” he said.

“I was totally surprised.”

A nurse by trade, Charles said he got into competitive barbecue contests just last year as a hobby that’s completely removed from his everyday profession.

Taught and sponsored in part by the Oak Grove, Missouri-based O.G. Bandits barbecue team, Charles said he’s been having fun making it a family affair.

“My daughter will only come if there’s a festival. So she had a good time,” Charles said, laughing. “She came early with my wife and then my other three children and my grandson came out to kind of hang out during it. Everybody had a good time.”

This was the 42nd edition of the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle

After starting in 1982 with only 12 teams competing and no cash prizes, the competition has come a long way, Sarah Hirst, Lenexa recreation supervisor and organizer for the event, said.

“We’re doing something right,” she said. “(Competitors) want to come back time and time again, from big-time restaurants that are in our competition, we’ve got people that are on television, as well as those that are just doing it with their friends and family in their backyard.”

Because of their positive experiences, both Mulkey’s BBQ and Smokey Bey’s Barbeque say they plan to return to defend their titles in 2025. Hirst sees that as the ultimate win.

“We love that they want to be a part of the history and the legacy of our competition and be a part of our city, which is incredible,” she said. “There’s nothing more I could probably I could ask for.”

For a full list of winners, visit this link.