A message from Starlight: Dive under the sea with Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Starlight July 9-14

Go on an under-the-sea adventure with Disney’s The Little Mermaid showing July 9 – July 14 on the stage at Starlight.



Dive beneath the waves with the beloved tale of a young mermaid named Ariel who dreams of a world beyond her own. After saving a prince from drowning, Ariel dreams of becoming human so she can meet him. She makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula, trading her voice for legs. Ariel has to win the love of the prince without the use of her voice but if she fails, she loses everything.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid features music you know and love from composer Alan Menken. The eight-time Academy Award ® winner made music that is catchy, enjoyable, and fun for the whole family, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”

Come enjoy Disney’s The Little Mermaid with its own Broadway twist and flavor. It’s music and fun for all ages to love and enjoy together.

Under the Sea Night

Join us Wednesday, July 10 for Under the Sea Night. This will be a fun experience for the family, with adventures for the kids, photo opportunities with giant sea creatures, games, and face painting for everyone to enjoy.

Family Meal Deal

Patrons can enjoy dinner and a show Each ticket purchased with the code MEALDEAL includes a hot dog, chips, and soft drink. Available Sunday evenings in the Plaza and Terrace sections.

Ticketing

Tickets to Disney’s The Little Mermaid are available online at kcstarlight.com/mermaid, by phone at (816) 363-7827, or in person at the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.