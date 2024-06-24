fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Local Business

Women’s clothing store Aritzia opening first JoCo location

Leawood Aritzia
Aritzia plans to open its first JoCo store at 4401 W. 119th St. in Leawood. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A women’s retailer offering “everyday luxury” apparel is on its way to Johnson County.

Aritzia, a Canadian clothing retailer, has begun construction on its new Leawood store.

The company plans to open a new store at Leawood’s Town Center Crossing shopping center this fall.

Aritzia will be at 4401 W. 119th St.

  • The clothing store will operate out of a space at the Town Center Crossing shopping center in Leawood.
  • Outdoor apparel store L.L. Bean previously occupied that space before it closed earlier this year.
  • The future Aritzia space is near other clothing stores, like Fabletics and Tecovas, at the shopping center.

Aritzia offers women’s clothing and accessories

  • The Vancouver-headquartered retailer offers items like dresses, blazers and rompers.
  • Aritzia’s inventory also includes denim items and activewear, as well as accessories, like hats and scarves.
  • Aritzia also offers a “Sweatfleece” line of items that includes sweatpants and hoodies.

This marks Aritzia’s first store in Johnson County

  • The Leawood store is also the retailer’s first store in Kansas and in the wider Kansas City metro area.
  • The Canadian company was founded in 1984, and has since expanded with several stores across the United States.
  • Currently, the brand’s nearest stores are in Colorado and Illinois.

