Women’s clothing store Aritzia opening first JoCo location

A women’s retailer offering “everyday luxury” apparel is on its way to Johnson County.
Aritzia, a Canadian clothing retailer, has begun construction on its new Leawood store.
The company plans to open a new store at Leawood’s Town Center Crossing shopping center this fall.
Aritzia will be at 4401 W. 119th St.
- The clothing store will operate out of a space at the Town Center Crossing shopping center in Leawood.
- Outdoor apparel store L.L. Bean previously occupied that space before it closed earlier this year.
- The future Aritzia space is near other clothing stores, like Fabletics and Tecovas, at the shopping center.
Aritzia offers women’s clothing and accessories
- The Vancouver-headquartered retailer offers items like dresses, blazers and rompers.
- Aritzia’s inventory also includes denim items and activewear, as well as accessories, like hats and scarves.
- Aritzia also offers a “Sweatfleece” line of items that includes sweatpants and hoodies.
This marks Aritzia’s first store in Johnson County
- The Leawood store is also the retailer’s first store in Kansas and in the wider Kansas City metro area.
- The Canadian company was founded in 1984, and has since expanded with several stores across the United States.
- Currently, the brand’s nearest stores are in Colorado and Illinois.
