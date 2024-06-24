JCCC Updates: Become a nurse in just two years with JCCC

Many hopeful future nurses think they need a bachelor’s degree to get a job, but to become a practicing nurse in the U.S., students must pass the NCLEX-RN exam. An associate’s degree in nursing (which takes just two years to complete) prepares students to take the NCLEX-RN exam just as well as a 4-year degree from another college or institution.

JCCC’s Registered Nursing program has some of the best outcomes for program completion and job placement in Kansas. In fact, RegisteredNursing.org ranked Johnson County Community College as the #2 Registered Nursing (RN) program in Kansas for 2024, based on program graduate NCLEX-RN pass rates, tuition cost, program length and further educational pathways.

“The goal of our Associate Degree Registered Nursing program is designed not only to ensure our students pass the licensure exam, but to prepare them for a successful career in nursing,” said Dr. Lori Shank, Director of JCCC’s Registered Nursing Program. “Our faculty and staff take great pride in emphasizing the development of enhanced clinical judgment and critical thinking abilities enmeshed in our pre-licensure nursing curriculum, which are crucial for providing safe, high-quality care in the community, across all patient care areas, and to people from all walks of life. Our commitment is to educate nurses who are ready to meet the challenges of today’s healthcare environment with a solid grasp of their professional identity, competence and compassion.”

Students come from a variety of backgrounds



Students in JCCC’s nursing programs come from many different educational backgrounds. Dan S., a second-year JCCC nursing student, holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Missouri State but felt unfulfilled in his work. Dan wanted a career change, but was on the fence about returning to school due to cost and time commitment.

Dan found that Johnson County Community College’s nursing program was “the fastest, cheapest, and most advantageous option” for him. After just 1 year of school, he was selected for a nurse externship at Research Medical Center where he is now getting hands-on learning experience. Dan expects to graduate and take the NCLEX-RN exam in spring of 2025.

“After graduating from JCCC’s nursing program, I hope to work as an emergency trauma nurse in the Kansas City area,” Dan said. “Making the career change from finance to nursing was a big decision, and I’m glad I found JCCC’s program so I could make it possible.”

Significant career prospects

Census data shows health and education services is the largest employing industry in the Kansas City metro area. It is also the industry with the area’s largest increase in jobs (+8,200) in 2023. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare is projected to grow much faster than all occupations through 2032, with about 1.8 million job openings each year.

JCCC nursing students get real-world experience working with hospitals, clinics, and community sites that partner with JCCC, which often opens more employment doors upon graduation. Area medical professionals serve on JCCC’s Nursing and Health Occupations Advisory Committee to ensure courses stay relevant and program graduates are prepared to enter the local workforce. And these jobs pay well. Explore reported salaries from JCCC graduates of our nursing programs.

Start here, go anywhere

JCCC offers a variety of paths to start a career in nursing:

For students who plan to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, JCCC has seamless transfer agreements with colleges and universities across the United States. JCCC also partners with the University of Kansas to offer a track that allows students to dual enroll in JCCC’s AAS program and KU’s BSN coursework – meaning students can complete both degrees in four years.

Get your nursing degree for free

Eligible Kansas residents can earn a college degree or certificate at no cost to them with the Kansas Promise Scholarship. JCCC is one of more than two dozen schools that can award this scholarship to qualified Kansans, and nearly all the nursing certificates and programs JCCC offers are Kansas Promise-eligible. In exchange for the scholarship, students agree to live and work in Kansas for two years after completing their program of study.

Learn more about Kansas Promise and eligible programs under the scholarship.

Continuing your nursing education

JCCC also offers classes for practicing Kansas nurses to meet their nursing continuing education requirements for re-licensure. JCCC Workforce Development and Continuing Education (WDCE) provides more than 25 courses that meet Kansas State Board of Nursing continuing education requirements. They also offer the following certificate programs:

WDCE also coordinates the Professional Health Education Network, a coalition of local healthcare entities working to provide affordable, quality continuing education opportunities for re-licensure and employee professional development. Network members receive a variety of learning opportunities at a discounted rate.

Questions? Contact ceregistration@jccc.edu or 913-469-2323.

