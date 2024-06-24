Lenexa man dies following rollover UTV crash in rural Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 74-year-old Lenexa man died after a utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, he was a passenger in lost control and rolled over.

Authorities say Ray G. Palenske, 74, died on Saturday after the driver of the vehicle lost control, causing it to roll over on a private property in Wabaunsee County, Kansas, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.

Palenske was ejected from the UTV and died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

The accident occurred in a field

The accident occurred at about 9 p.m. on Saturday in an open pasture of a residence located at the 28000 block of Loire Creek Road near Alma, Kansas, about 40 miles west of Topeka, according to the Wabaunsee Sheriff’s Office.



The driver of the UTV was treated on-scene for minor injuries.

The patrol’s crash log said neither occupant of the UTV was wearing a safety restraint.

The Wabaunsee Sheriff’s Office, Alma Fire Department and First Responders, medical responders and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the accident.