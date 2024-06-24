‘Stabilizing’, ‘dynamic’ — Months after ex-OP police chief quit amid conflict, city outlines ideal replacement

Overland Park wants its next police chief to “be a dynamic and community-oriented leader” who wants to promote “community-based policing.”

That’s according to a new recruitment brochure that went live earlier this month attached to the job posting for Overland Park’s next police department leader.

What is Overland Park seeking in its top cop?

The full 12-page brochure identifies a number of traits city and community leaders want to see in its Overland Park Police Department chief. California-based Public Sector Search and Consulting — the search firm the city is using for the search — crafted the brochure.

That list includes:

A commitment to transparency and integrity

The ability to be “a stabilizing force in the department”

A “track record of earning respect and garnering support” in the community

A willingness to accept feedback

Additionally, the police chief will have to:

Have at minimum a bachelor’s degree, though an advanced degree is ideal

At minimum, 15 years of public safety experience

At least 10 years of experience in administrative or supervisory roles in public safety

Have or be able to have a Kansas peace officers’ certification

Find the full brochure here.

Police Chief salary offerings start at $105K

The expected salary for the police chief job is between $105,000 and $255,000, according to the city.

The actual amount will depend on the selected candidate’s experience and background, according to the brochure.

Relocation assistance, health and life insurance plans and other benefits will be offered as well.

Overland Park’s former police chief left amid controversy

Former Police Chief Frank Donchez was an embattled figure in Overland Park even before he resigned last year.

In 2021, he faced calls to resign from a group of faith leaders who were dissatisfied with how the department handled a police officer’s fatal shooting of John Albers, a 17-year-old boy who was in a mental health crisis in 2018, and also how the department treated protesters in 2020 amid a national uproar following the police killing in Minnesota of George Floyd.

But it was after a run-in with Sheila Albers, John Albers’s mother, last September at a city council meeting that City Manager Lori Curtis Luther began the process of terminating Donchez.

Before she could finish firing him, Donchez resigned.

Donchez later told The Washington Post that he had not been forced to resign and had made the decision to deal with family matters in Pennsylvania.

Next steps:

Initially, when Overland Park officials first publicly discussed the search timeline, the city expected to be hiring its next police chief in June.

At this point, that seems unlikely, but the current timeline is unclear.

Most likely, however, the selection decision won’t come until July, assistant city manager Bryan Dehner has said, almost a full calendar year after Donchez resigned from his post.

All interviews will happen behind closed doors, and Curtis Luther has the final authority on hiring for the position.

Looking back: Search for the next Overland Park police chief is a bit behind schedule