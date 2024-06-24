After more than three months of renovations, an Olathe grocery store has officially reopened.

Walmart Neighborhood Market celebrated last Friday with a ribbon-cutting event following the addition of some new features.

Walmart Neighborhood Market is at 18555 E 151st St.

The grocery store is just off East 151st Street and South Ridgeview Road.

There, it neighbors other businesses, like Hotheads Salon and Enchanted Gifts.

Walmart has operated there for more than a decade.

Walmart underwent a renovation

The grocery store added several new features, including new interior signage and lighting, as well as remodeled bathrooms and more checkout areas.

The store also expanded its pharmacy with a second drive-thru lane and a private consultation room.

There is new paint and signage on the exterior as well.

“This remodel represents a fantastic investment from the company back into the experience for both our customers and our associates,” said general manager Joel Klinger. “This remodel has brought several new exciting things to the store.”

Walmart gave funding to local community partners

At its ribbon-cutting event last week, the company presented three local organizations with checks as part of its community grant program.

In total, Walmart gave out $4,000 in grant funding for community partners that Klinger said “directly impact the development and success of the community.”

That broke down into $1,000 for Chisholm Trail Middle School, $2,000 for Scarborough Elementary School, and $2,000 for Friends of Johnson County Developmental Supports.

