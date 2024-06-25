Bernice E. Kerr

February 26, 1931 — June 18, 2024

Bernice Elizabeth Kerr, born on February 26, 1931, in Kansas City, KS passed away peacefully on June 18, 2024, in Shawnee, Kansas. At the age of 93, she leaves behind a legacy as vibrant and colorful as the flowers she so adored.

Bernice lived a life full of purpose and strength, always finding delight in each day. She brought professionalism and warmth to her secretarial career, with a special fondness for her days at Utility Sales. When she wasn’t busy typing away, she could be found tending to her garden—pulling weeds like a true champion, cheering on KU basketball, or rummaging through garage sales for hidden treasures. Bernice had a lifelong love of dogs, and over the last 13 years, her sweet little Sophie Mae was her constant companion and source of joy.

Bernice always welcomed everyone to her table, cherishing family gatherings and meals with loved ones. Her boundless energy and independent spirit were matched only by her dedication as a phenomenal grandmother, creating countless memories with her grandchildren. She delighted in staying connected with her loved ones, nurturing her gardens, and treating her family to her heavenly homemade cream puffs. In her free time, Bernice expressed her creativity through painting, refinishing furniture, sewing, and mastering counted cross-stitch. She was a proud member of the Rosedale High School class reunion group and the Red Hat Society, reflecting her commitment to lifelong friendship and her community.

Bernice is survived by her beloved sister Alice Worthington, her loving children Vicki (David) Bledsoe, Steve Kerr, Janice (Jimmy) Moore, and Greg (Merrit) Kerr, along with eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is reunited in heaven with her husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob) Kerr, and her parents Howard and Hattie Eder.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 24th, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. The funeral service, officiated by Chaplain Jeff Cady, will take place on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:00 am at the same location, followed by a graveside service at Maple Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, KS. To view the livestream of Bernice’s service, please click here.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bernice’s memory may be made to Evergreen Community to support their mission and beautiful courtyard gardens. Click here for memorial donation information.

Bernice will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her, but her legacy of love and joy will live on in our hearts. May her spirit continue to inspire us all to live fully and cherish the moments we share with our loved ones.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.