An 18-year-old Overland Park man is facing three felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder in connection to a recent stabbing in Shawnee.

On Tuesday, Christopher Curtis made his first appearance in Johnson County District Court for three charges stemming from a stabbing earlier this month that left two people, including another teenager, injured.

In addition to the one count of attempted second-degree murder, Curtis faces two other charges, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery/intentional harm, both felonies.

Details of the incident

At about noon on Saturday, June 15, police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a home in the 5200 block of Barton Drive for a reported stabbing.

A 17-year-old boy had been stabbed in the chest by someone with a pair of scissors, according to recorded radio traffic. That injured boy then ran to a house down the street to call for help.

A second victim, an adult woman, was also stabbed, according to court records.

A Shawnee Police spokesperson told the Post that the teenage male victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The adult female victim suffered minor injuries.

Soon after the incident, police confirmed they were looking for an 18-year-old suspect whom detectives had identified.

No information was given for a possible motive for the crime.

Curtis is facing other past charges

Curtis was previously charged in juvenile court for two separate cases.

He received probation for battery and criminal damage charges in 2022.

He is also currently scheduled for sentencing on July 1 for a 2023 misdemeanor charge for interference with a law enforcement officer.

Court records show Curtis has been a student at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, as well as Arrowhead Day School, a school associated with the Shawnee Mission School District meant for students with “significant emotional abilities that require intensive services and supports.”

Curtis is currently in custody at the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.