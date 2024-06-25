The two Democratic candidates for Johnson County District Attorney presented a long list of things they’d like to change about the way the office has been run under longtime Republican incumbent Steve Howe.

During a genial forum Monday night, Vanessa Riebli and Zach Thomas talked about improving retention, training and organization of assistant prosecutors.

They also said the office should do more to prioritize treatment in special courts rather than pursuing jail time for defendants with mental health or drug addiction issues.

About 100 attended the forum hosted by the Johnson County Democrats, answering pre-submitted questions read by emcee and Jackson County, Missouri legislator Manny Abarca.

Riebli and Thomas did not criticize each other, but they had plenty to say about Howe, who is running for a fifth term and faces his own primary challenge against David Greenwald, an assistant DA in Douglas County.

The winner of the Aug. 6 primary will face the winner of the Republican primary in the Nov. 5 general election.

The Post is hosting its own primary forums in july, including those for District attorney. find out more here.

Riebli highlighted recent turnover at DA’s office

Aside from differences in experience — Riebli was an assistant district attorney for 21 years including under Howe, while Thomas comes from private practice emphasizing his perspective as an outside voice — the candidates did not attack each other during the hour-and-a-half forum.

Both faulted Howe’s office organization. Riebli said a change in how the assistant prosecutors were assigned has resulted in a loss of experienced lawyers in the office.

Riebli said the assistant prosecutors used to get cases according to their specialties until the office was reorganized around specific courts. That resulted in prosecutors becoming “a jack of all trades but master of none,” she said.

Sixteen out of 35 left the office from 2020 to 2023, she said, adding that 40% of the staff now has less than five years experience.

“We need to rebuild the specialty units. We’re going to go away from the court assignments and we’re going to have subject matter expertise,” Riebli vowed, if elected. “We were once seen as one of the top DA offices in the Midwest. That is gone.”

She also said pay raises of women in the office should be equal to those of men.

Thomas emphasized mental health courts

Thomas also mentioned community satisfaction surveys that he said over the years have shown the Johnson County DA’s office with a “failing grade” of less than 60% approval among respondents.

“The way we become more successful, the way we appease and satisfy the public, the way we get better at prosecution is by allowing our assistant district attorneys to shine,” he said.

Thomas, who ran against Howe in 2020 and lost by roughy four percentage points, said he continues to emphasize mental health courts and diversion on low-level offenses as a way of allowing prosecutors to “work more on the cases that matter to the public welfare, such as public safety.”

“They can focus on returning calls, on responding to law enforcement, they can do their jobs as they are capable of doing their jobs,” he said.

On transparency, conviction rates and bias

Both candidates also pledged to enforce the rule of law regardless of personal political beliefs. Thomas proposed to do that by avoiding a staff filled with “yes men” and instead hiring people who would be outspoken.

Riebli said she experienced an office consumed by political bias when she worked under Phill Kline, the Johnson County DA in the early 2000s who often used his office to investigate abortion. (The Kansas Supreme Court later suspended Kline’s law license.)

She also cited aggressive prosecution of even small quantities of marijuana possession during Howe’s tenure as an example of a policy based on personal bias.

Both said they would like to improve the office’s jury conviction rate, which Thomas said has been “faltering since 2012.”

“It’s been less than 60%. That means when you have a trial and you’re a victim in a case the state takes to trial, it’s a coin flip on whether or not you’re going to get justice,” Thomas said. “The system is broken, it has been broken. It’s time we fix that.”

Riebli said the prosecutor’s office needs to build more public trust by responding to queries from the public and suggested more transparency. The office should have a data dashboard showing the numbers of cases, types of cases being charged and jury verdicts.

She also said the office should be more accessible to the community, perhaps through a chief of staff as a point of contact with the public “because, guess what, that doesn’t happen now.”

Other issues

The candidates were asked about some broader issues, as well.

On abortion:

Riebli said, “As a woman I support a woman’s right to choose,” adding that it is not something that would be considered by the DA’s office because abortion remains legal in Kansas. “The DA’s office is here to protect fundamental rights, not to take them away,” she said.

Thomas said, “Health care decisions should be made between an individual and their doctor. That’s it. There’s no room for anybody else in there.” He added, “prosecuting private health care decisions literally wastes district attorney resources that should be spent effectively prosecuting everything else.”

On elections:

Thomas said, “There’s never been any evidence whatsoever of unfair or unfree elections here in Johnson County.” Sheriff Calvin Hayden has “wasted four years investigating fraud in elections and has turned over literally zero evidence,” he added.

Riebli said, “I want to emphasize and I believe Johnson County has free and fair elections. The fear-mongering and rhetoric by the current sheriff has no place in our community,” she said.

Both candidates said that if presented with allegations of election fraud, they’d prosecute fairly and according to the rule of law.