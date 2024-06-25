April 23, 1951 — June 23, 2024

Marsha Jo Cott, 73, Overland Park, passed away Sunday, June 23rd, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Marsha was born April 23, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri to John Buford and Mary Jo (Horn) Thomason.

Marsha graduated from North Platte High School in 1969. She attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. She was an account manager at EXPEDX for 18 years and then a project manager at the Jewish Heritage Center for 6 years before she retired. Marsha enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her granddaughters.

Marsha was preceded in death by a brother, Eric Thomason in 1992 and her parents, John Thomason in 2000 and Mary Thomason in 1988. She is survived by her son, John Cott; two granddaughters: Natalie Cott and Erica Cott and longtime friend and significant other, Michael Dana Brunson.

A service to celebrate her life will be 3pm Saturday, June 29th, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to ASPCA.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.