A splash pad, sand volleyball pits, hammock groves and inclusive playground equipment are a few of the possible options on the table for a future Marty Park in northern Overland Park.

Last week, the city convened the first of three scheduled “Plan Your Park” events for the prospective park on the site of the former Marty Pool off 75th Street.

Community members who popped in were asked to indicate what kind of park elements they liked and didn’t like for the park by placing green or red spot stickers respectively on poster boards that presented different ideas.

What could be at Marty Park?

The park is expected to span nearly two acres near 75th and Conser on the site of the old Marty Pool, which was decommissioned in 2022.

The city has budgeted about $2.8 million for the park project, which is included on the five-year capital improvement plan list.

Though the exact plan is still unclear, a mix of nearly 40 total potential park elements were among the options participants were asked to place a green or red sticker on.

The list included but was not limited to:

a splash pad

shaded picnic areas

a fire pit patio

oversized board games

pavilion swings

a paved bike and trike loop

an open-air shelter

a pollinator garden

sensory and inclusive play spaces

a natural water play area

a rope tunnel and climbing play areas

outdoor exercise equipment

a sand box

Looking back on Marty Pool

For Councilmember Holly Grummert, the conversation about the future Marty Park is a little “bittersweet.” She remembers fondly the years she took her own kids to the old pool during the summers and was sad to see the pool go away.

However, Grummert told the Post she’s “excited” to see what comes next for the site as it is converted into a park, and she hopes it can be something families will flock to like hers did when it was a pool.

She wants to see “the next generation … have that great connection and experience with Marty Park.”

“I hope it becomes a place that families go to and can enjoy for a long period of time,” she said, noting that she used to spend long days there when her kids were little.

Next steps:

Overland Park has scheduled two more “Plan Your Park” events for the future Marty Park on July 22 and Aug. 19, both at the Matt Ross Community Center, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Later, a more detailed plan for the park will likely go to the Overland Park Community Development Committee and then the Overland Park City Council.

In the city’s capital improvement plan, Marty Park is scheduled for construction in 2025.

