Two national food and drink brands have set their sights on an Overland Park shopping and entertainment center.

Fast-casual eatery Salad and Go and drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros both plan to build new locations at the Prairiefire district, according to city documents.

The plans for both will go before the Overland Park Planning Commission for approval at its Aug. 12 meeting.

Both businesses will be at 5861 W. 135th St.

Salad and Go and Dutch Bros will operate two separate buildings off of West 135th Street and Nall Avenue.

Kansas City-based Messenger Coffee originally planned to build a new location on that land, but the company officially abandoned those plans last summer following several construction delays.

The two new additions will sit between Chicken N Pickle and Andy’s Frozen Custard.

Both businesses are fast-casual

Arizona-based Salad and Go offers salads and other healthy eats.

Oregon-based Dutch Bros offers coffee drinks, as well as other beverages — like flavored energy drinks and iced tea.

Both businesses are primarily drive-thru services.

Salad and Go wants to open another JoCo location

The salad chain has submitted a development plan for another Overland Park location off of 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Plans for both Salad and Go locations will be up for Overland Park Planning Commission approval this summer.

Dutch Bros already has a large Johnson County presence, with locations in Olathe, Lenexa and Shawnee.

