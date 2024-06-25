fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Fast salad chain wants spot at prominent Overland Park development

OP Salad and Go
Photo via Salad and Go Facebook page.

A new health-focused fast-casual chain is on its way to Johnson County.

Arizona-based salad chain Salad and Go has submitted a final development plan for a new Overland Park restaurant.

The Overland Park Planning Commission will review the plan at its July 8 meeting.

Salad and Go aims to open at 95th and Metcalf

  • According to city records, the chain plans to build a new restaurant on the southeast corner of 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
  • The restaurant will operate near a number of other eateries, including Whataburger and LongHorn Steakhouse.
  • Salad and Go will be part of the growing 95Metcalf development.
OP Salad and Go
Photo via Salad and Go Facebook page.

Salad and Go offers salads and other healthy eats

  • The fast-casual chain offers a range of salads, including Cobb, caesar and buffalo chicken salads.
  • Customers can also build their own salad by choosing a protein, lettuce and various toppings.
  • Salad and Go also offers breakfast wraps, and customers can opt to turn salads into wraps as well.

This marks Salad and Go’s first JoCo location

  • The Overland Park location also marks the first location for the wider Kansas City metro area, and for Kansas as a whole.
  • The salad chain was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona.
  • It primarily operates in Arizona, but also has locations in Oklahoma, Texas and Nevada.

