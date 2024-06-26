Rollover crash causes traffic jam on US-69 in Overland Park

One person was treated for minor injuries following a rollover crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of US-69 south of 87th Street at 4 p.m.

Arriving paramedics reported that the crash was just south of the 91st Street bridge, and one car was on its roof in the left lane.

Everyone involved climbed out of the overturned car on their own.

Firefighters blocked two left lanes as they worked the scene.

The lane closures caused traffic to back up onto Interstate 35 and stretched back to 75th Street.

No one was transported from the crash by ambulance.

A second crash on 75th Street added to the traffic delays on southbound I-35.

A fender-bender happened in the center turn lane of 75th Street just west of Wedd Street, near the Overland Park and Merriam city limits.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to that scene at 4:07 p.m.

Only the center turn lane was blocked, as one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Traffic in both directions of 75th Street was slow past the crash and added to the backup on southbound I-35.

Both crashes were cleared before 5 p.m.

Overland Park Police are investigating both crashes.

No other details were immediately available.