February 3, 1975 – June 23, 2024

J Norbert Tendick, 49, of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, passed away on June 23, 2024. Born in Shawnee Mission on February 3, 1975, to Judy and the late Jay Tendick, J was a charismatic and playful individual who cherished his family deeply.

J attended Shawnee Mission West High School and worked hard to learn and master the trade of plumbing. He was proud to be a member of Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 8. His sense of humor and love for life made him a beloved figure both on and off the job. He often had funny stories to tell of his work brothers. An avid sports fan, J’s enthusiasm was contagious, especially when cheering for his favorite teams.

He took great pride in his family, particularly his two daughters and grandson, who brought him immense joy. His role as an uncle was cherished by many, and his ability to make everyone laugh and feel loved was his gift to all who knew him.

J is survived by his wife, Shelley Tendick; his loving mother, Judy Tendick; daughters, Breanna Inman (Tendick) and Alexus Tendick; grandson, Elijah Inman; siblings, Angela Tendick, Jennifer Barnhart (Tendick), and Brad Tendick; beloved nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 2, 2024, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene, 6200 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66102. J’s life and legacy will be honored, his love for laughter, and joy will be remembered by all who attend.

Obituary published by the Creation Center of Kansas City.