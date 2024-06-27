August 7, 1926 — June 24, 2024

Jo Ellen Messecar ascended to Heaven on Monday, June 24 at the age of 97. She was currently residing at Homestead Of Olathe Memory Care at the time of her death.

Jo Ellen was an accountant for TWA Airlines for several years. She and her husband, Dan [deceased] enjoyed the perks of traveling on TWA Airlines.

Family was always important to her. She had a very close relationship with her parents and children and she doted on a collection of very special dogs. Jo Ellen had several interests over the years from Cub Scout leader, MYF leader at Shawnee Methodist Church and Phone Friends. Her hobbies included stained glass projects & ceramics.

Jo Ellen is survived by two children: Gary & (Ann) Messecar of Coventry, CT & Danelle & (Les) Nugent of Olathe, KS. She has 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service & Burial will be June 28 at 2:00 at Mt. Moriah, 10507 Holmes, Kansas City, Mo.

