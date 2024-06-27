Roger C Huggins, Jr.

Roger Calvin Huggins Jr., of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on June 23, 2024, after a courageous battle with Cancer. He was born on July 30, 1949, in Warrensburg, Missouri. At the time of his passing, Roger was 74 years old.

Roger dedicated 20 years of his life as a custodial supervisor at Johnson County Community College. Beyond his professional endeavors, he found joy in spending quality time with his loved ones. His interests included watching Supernatural with his grandchildren, playing Final Fantasy, hosting get-togethers, barbequing, pitching horseshoes, and target practice.

Roger proudly served 13 years in the army and will be remembered for his commitment and service to his country. He is preceded in death by his father, Roger C. Huggins; mother, Eleanore L. Galutia Huggins; brothers, James W. Huggins and Roy D. Huggins; daughters, Lisa D. Kaufman and Kelly L. Spoor.

Roger leaves behind a legacy cherished by his beloved family and friends, including his wife, Judith C. Huggins; son, Roger C. Huggins III; daughter-in-law, Lori L. Huggins; daughter, Katie L. Mendez; son-in-law, Aldo Mendez; grandchildren, Alyssa R. Henson, Brittany D. Porter, Jack L. Robertson III, Kimberly A. Spoor, Cole J. Henson, Magdalena M. Mendez, Aldo A. Mendez, Jaden E. Jones, and Daniel A. Jones; brother, Richard Huggins; sister-in-law, Alice Huggins; sister, Patricia E. Dean; brother-in-law, Fred Dean; sister, Sharon L. Linder; and brother-in-law, Jeff Linder.

Services to honor and celebrate Roger’s life will be held on Friday, June 28th, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 920 South Alta Lane, Olathe, Kansas 66061. The memory of Roger Calvin Huggins Jr. will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace. HOORAH!

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.