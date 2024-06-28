A beloved Kansas City ice cream shop will open not just one but two new Johnson County locations this summer.

This week, Betty Rae’s Ice Cream announced plans for a new shop in Prairie Village.

Owner Matt Shatto confirmed the news to the Post Friday and estimated the new Prairie Village location will open its doors in late July or early August.

Betty Rae’s will operate at 5330 W. 95th St.

The ice cream shop will operate out of a space at the Meadowbrook Shopping Center, just of West 95th Street and Nall Avenue.

It will be near other eateries like The Bar and Another Broken Egg Cafe.

Once it opens, Shatto said the Prairie Village shop will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday— just like its other Johnson County locations.

Betty Rae’s has been around for nearly a decade

The company opened its first shop in Kansas City, Missouri’s Waldo neighborhood in 2016.

Since then, Betty Rae’s has grown with two more locations, including one in Olathe (which opened last fall).

Its menu includes “house-made” classic flavors like chocolate, cookie dough and vanilla — as well as modern twists like “cereal and milk,” which has Fruity Pebbles and marshmallows mixed in.

Betty Rae’s has already worked up a loyal customer following in Johnson County, Shatto said — so the expansion into Prairie Village felt like a great fit.

“We love Prairie Village, and we love the area around there,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of customers in and around that area that already travel to one of our existing shops.”

Betty Rae’s has another JoCo location in the works

Earlier this year, the company announced plans for a new shop at the Merriam Town Center shopping center, near Antioch Road and Johnson Drive.

That location will double as a production facility and test kitchen where customers can try out new flavors.

Shatto said the Merriam location is on track to hopefully open in the next couple of weeks, as well.

“The most exciting part to us is being able to introduce our brand to people that wouldn’t have otherwise traveled across the city to enjoy our products,” Shatto said. “It’s just been amazing to hear the stories and their desire and love for our brand, and we’re thankful that we’re closer to them.”

