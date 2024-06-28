Blue Valley School Buzz: All in BV

Blue Valley Schools is committed to fostering partnerships with local businesses to support student activities and athletics programs in meaningful ways. We believe collaboration between businesses, families, community members, educators and students can significantly enhance the educational experience for everyone involved.

For the upcoming 2024-25 school year, we are excited to introduce a new sponsorship initiative called “All in BV.” This program offers a unique opportunity to support all high school activities across the district while promoting your business at various athletic and activity events. The launch of “All in BV” will replace individual school sponsorships. Instead, your sponsorship will now benefit all high school activities in the district, ensuring more comprehensive support for our students.