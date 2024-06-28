A seafood-focused food truck company that made its first wave on the TV show “Shark Tank” more than a decade ago will soon drop anchor in Johnson County.

Cousins Maine Lobster plans to launch its first Kansas City food truck this summer with multiple stops already planned for Johnson County.

The first JoCo stops will be in Shawnee

On Friday, July 19, the food truck will hold a “soft opening” at Pathlight Brewing at 11200 W. 75th St.

The truck will remain at the Shawnee brewery from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, July 27, Cousins Maine Lobster will make a stop at Servaes Brewing Co. in downtown Shawnee.

The truck will remain at that brewery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cousins Maine Lobster serves lobster rolls, other seafood dishes

The food truck is known for its lobster rolls, which customers can enjoy on their own or as a combo with a chips or tater tots and a drink.

Cousins Maine Lobster’s menu features other lobster dishes as well, including lobster bisque, lobster grilled cheese and lobster tacos.

The food truck also serves sides, such as pico de gallo “smothered” tots and whoopie pies.

This marks Cousins Maine Lobster’s first JoCo presence

The company was founded in 2012 by Maine natives and cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, who launched their first food truck in Los Angeles.

The company gained a large following after making an appearance on the TV show “Shark Tank.” Soon after, the company began franchising across the country.

In addition to its food trucks, Cousins Maine Lobster also now has several brick-and-mortar restaurants, and it also ships its lobster to households across the country.

