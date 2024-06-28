A new lawsuit against Hereford House alleges 12 people got sick after eating tainted food at a birthday party at the Leawood restaurant.

It’s the ninth lawsuit filed by diners against the iconic Kansas City-area restaurant company since a former kitchen worker was arrested earlier this year and charged with intentionally contaminating food.

This latest suit says a dozen people who ate at the restaurant at Leawood’s Town Center Plaza shopping district on April 20 all later got sick.

The plaintiffs’ timeline for when they ate there falls in line with the employment window of Jace Hanson, the ex-Hereford House employee whom prosecutors say purposefully contaminated food at the restaurant and shared videos of himself doing so online.

A previously released criminal affidavit says Hanson admitted to contaminating the food on multiple occasions in early April, with the last known act occurring on April 23. Investigators say he did so by urinating and rubbing his genitals on food before it was served.

Hanson faces more than 20 felony counts related to his alleged food contamination acts in addition to 10 charges of child exploitation for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse materials.

New lawsuit is about a birthday party dinner

The latest lawsuit says people had come from Missouri, Arkansas, Texas and Ohio to celebrate one of the plaintiff’s 80th birthday at Hereford House.

Their orders included entrees, side dishes and desserts, the lawsuit says.

Within hours after eating, the plaintiffs began feeling ill, experiencing ailments from vomiting to diarrhea and body aches, according to court documents.

“The symptoms of the plaintiffs were consistent with food poisoning,” the suit reads.

The lawsuit alleges emotional distress and negligence

Similar to other ongoing lawsuits against Hereford House, this latest lawsuit alleges the plaintiffs suffered emotional distress and accuses the restaurant of negligence.

“(Hereford House)’s failure to exercise extraordinary (care), breach of their duties, and negligence directly caused or directly contributed to cause plaintiffs to suffer injury or damages,” the lawsuit contends.

The plaintiffs are seeking $75,000 in damages.

A request for comment from Hereford House for this story was not immediately returned.

People in the community are still supporting the restaurant

In the midst of the slew of lawsuits, the restaurant is still receiving support from patrons.

In previous interviews with the Johnson County Post, officials including Stephanie Meyer, president of the Leawood Chamber of Commerce and Leawood City Councilmember Lisa Harrison said they’re doing all they can to make sure the restaurant stays in business.

“Bad things can happen in any kitchen and bad things can happen to food between the kitchen and the table,” Harrison said in a previous interview. “And if you don’t know that, then you’re maybe a little naive about the food service industry.”

She added: “We can’t let one person’s bad acts tarnish the reputation of such a great restaurant. We wouldn’t want that to happen to any restaurant in Leawood, let alone one that’s been here for so long.”

In a previous email to the Johnson County Post, Hereford House said its staff was working hard to regain its customers’ trust.

“This has been a difficult situation for our customers and all of us connected to the Hereford House Restaurant in Leawood,” they stated. “We are proud of how our staff has continued to provide excellent food and service to our customers.”

The suspect is still in custody

Hanson remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in New Century on $500,000 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for July 10.

Go deeper: Hereford House faces fallout over ex-worker’s alleged food contamination. Can its brand survive?