Overland Park is considering raising the fixed portion of its stormwater utility fee for the second year in a row.

This year, the city hopes to raise the fixed fee $2 per residential unit, which would make it $41 for a home.

The fee would also go up for nonresidential units, but that fee is calculated based on square footage of a structure and the amount of impervious surface there is.

On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Public Works Committee unanimously recommended approval of the fee increase.

Overland Park raised the stormwater fee for 2024, too

In Overland Park’s 2024 budget, the city raised the fixed part of the stormwater fee by $3.

That change made it $39 after nearly 10 years of the fixed rate being set at $36.

The fee itself was established in the early 2000s, and the city only raised it one other time before 2024.

Fee increase follows infrastructure group’s recommendations

Both the 2024 increase and the proposed increase for next year follow recommendations from the Overland Park Infrastructure Advisory Group.

After months of studying, that group made a report recommending how the city could better invest in its traffic, street and stormwater infrastructure for the future.

That included spending millions more on stormwater each year, with a particular focus on replacing curbs and mitigation efforts.

Additionally, the advisory group recommended expanding OP Moves, the infrastructure sales tax.

Find the full 170-page IAG report here.

Raised fee could generate $310K more a year

If ultimately adopted, the fee increase is expected to create about $310,000 in new revenue for the city to spend on stormwater projects.

Those funds will go to support what City Engineer and Public Works Director Lorraine Basalo described as “a lot of competing needs” in stormwater infrastructure.

That could include more money for curb and gutter replacements, flood mitigation, lake dredging and other major projects aimed at dealing with stormwater.

Next steps:

The resolution which would amend the fixed portion of Overland Park’s stormwater utility user fee goes to the city council for approval next.

The fee increase is on the city council’s agenda for this coming Monday’s meeting.

Later, the city council will adopt a full budget for 2025.

Find more information about that process here.

