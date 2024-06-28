fbpx
Subscribe

|

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Local Government

Overland Park ponders 2nd straight stormwater fee increase. How much more would residents pay?

Share this story:

A storm sewer in northern Overland Park.
A storm sewer in northern Overland Park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Overland Park is considering raising the fixed portion of its stormwater utility fee for the second year in a row.

This year, the city hopes to raise the fixed fee $2 per residential unit, which would make it $41 for a home.

The fee would also go up for nonresidential units, but that fee is calculated based on square footage of a structure and the amount of impervious surface there is.

On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Public Works Committee unanimously recommended approval of the fee increase.

Overland Park raised the stormwater fee for 2024, too

  • In Overland Park’s 2024 budget, the city raised the fixed part of the stormwater fee by $3.
  • That change made it $39 after nearly 10 years of the fixed rate being set at $36.
  • The fee itself was established in the early 2000s, and the city only raised it one other time before 2024.
A stormwater gutter in northern Overland Park.
Water and leaves in a stormwater gutter in Overland Park’s Morning View neighborhood. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Fee increase follows infrastructure group’s recommendations

Raised fee could generate $310K more a year

If ultimately adopted, the fee increase is expected to create about $310,000 in new revenue for the city to spend on stormwater projects.

Those funds will go to support what City Engineer and Public Works Director Lorraine Basalo described as “a lot of competing needs” in stormwater infrastructure.

That could include more money for curb and gutter replacements, flood mitigation, lake dredging and other major projects aimed at dealing with stormwater.

Next steps:

  • The resolution which would amend the fixed portion of Overland Park’s stormwater utility user fee goes to the city council for approval next.
  • The fee increase is on the city council’s agenda for this coming Monday’s meeting.
  • Later, the city council will adopt a full budget for 2025.
  • Find more information about that process here.

More Overland Park 2025 budget news: Overland Park’s proposed 2025 budget includes flat tax rate, higher revenues

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Previous article
SMSD News: New year, updated strategic plan, new superintendent
Next article
Blue Valley School Buzz: All in BV

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO