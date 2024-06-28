SMSD News: New year, updated strategic plan, new superintendent

July 1, 2024 officially marks the start of a new year for the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD).

As this 2024-2025 school year begins, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education has approved the adoption of an updated Strategic Plan. The SMSD also welcomes a new Superintendent, Dr. Michael Schumacher on July 1.

Updated Strategic Plan

The SMSD’s updated Strategic Plan was developed by the community and approved by the Board of Education on June 24, 2024. It will serve the district for the next five years.

Click here to read the approved plan. The district’s Strategic Plan objective continues to be that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. This objective is supported by six strategies: Learning, Belonging, People, Technology, Mental Health, and Facilities.

“I am confident this new plan will continue to build upon our district’s rich traditions and carry us forward to even greater success,” shared Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard.

This Strategic Plan (Strategic Plan Cycle II) was developed by hundreds of individuals that included staff, parents, students, and community members over multiple months. Dr. Michael Schumacher, who will begin as the Shawnee Mission School District’s superintendent on July 1, 2024, thanked the hundreds of individuals who worked together to develop the plan this year.

“It is truly our plan,” he emphasized. “It’s not Dr. Hubbard’s, it’s not mine, it’s not the Board of Education’s. It is the entire community’s plan. It’s bigger and more important than any of us. It will be the primary responsibility for me and my administrative team to execute these action steps and to publicly report out to the community our progress… This will be our roadmap for success over the next five years.”

Now that this plan has been approved, Dr. Schumacher said he encourages community members to continue to be engaged in the process in the coming months. He anticipates there will be opportunities for the community to provide feedback in the future and implementation will also require the assistance from volunteers. Quarterly updates will be provided to the Board of Education, with the first taking place in October.

Meet Dr. Michael Schumacher

On July 1, Dr. Michael Schumacher, will officially become Superintendent of the Shawnee Mission School District. Click here to get to know Dr. Schumacher.

Dr. Schumacher was selected by the Shawnee Mission Board of Education and announced as the district’s next leader in February.

“It will be my focus every day,” Dr. Schumacher noted after the announcement, “to work for and fight for what our students need to succeed in the classroom, and to ensure that our community has the finest public school system in the state, the region and the country.”

Dr. Schumacher begins the role days after the Board of Education officially adopted an updated Strategic Plan. He has completed his ninth year in Shawnee Mission, where he has served as associate superintendent of human resources, the assistant director of curriculum and instruction, executive director of secondary human resources, and associate superintendent of human resources.

The fact that Dr. Schumacher has been promoted from within is exciting, shared Amber Pagan, Nieman Elementary School Pre-Kindergarten teacher and NEA-Shawnee Mission Vice President.

“I feel like that gives him an advantage that he is coming in with that knowledge,” she added.

What made him the perfect choice for Superintendent was his character, experience, and knowledge to step into the role, Shawnee Mission South Principal Todd Dain shared.

“He has been a high school principal which is crucial to the role of understanding the work we do every day,” Dain shared. He brings experience from multiple school districts which is valuable when you step into a role in Shawnee Mission. He truly cares about our young people, our staff members, and families and that is such a big part of the puzzle.”

Shawnee Mission North student Alba Sandoval reflected on interacting with him during a visit to her history class.

“He just acted like a normal human being, being up there and chatting away, and helping me with my assignment,” she added. “That just says a lot about him to me.”

Dr. Schumacher will replace outgoing superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard, who announced her retirement in January 2024. Dr. Hubbard and Dr. Schumacher have worked closely together through the remainder of this school year in preparation for the transition and to ensure stable, on-going implementation of the Strategic Plan.

