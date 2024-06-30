fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

5 injured in multi-vehicle crash at SM Parkway and State Line Road

Two of the three vehicles involved in a crash Saturday afternoon at Shawnee Mission Parkway and State Line Road.
Two of the three vehicles involved in a crash Saturday afternoon at Shawnee Mission Parkway and State Line Road. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Five people were injured in a crash early Saturday afternoon on State Line Road near northeast Johnson County.

Firefighters and paramedics from Johnson County and Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shawnee Mission Parkway and State Line Road at about 1:30 p.m.

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 crews reported three vehicles with moderate damage.

Police determined that the crash started on the Kansas City side of the intersection with a westbound SUV rear-ending a car and then hitting the driver’s door of a vehicle that was southbound on State Line Road.

Ambulances from both sides of the state line transported five people to nearby hospitals.

According to recorded radio traffic, three people were said to have serious injuries, and two had minor injuries. All of the injured are adults.

Radio traffic also stated that the crash was possibly caused by one person suffering from a medical emergency while driving.

Westwood Police officers assisted with traffic control as a Kansas City officer investigated the crash scene.

Two tow trucks removed all three vehicles from the intersection, and traffic returned to normal before 3 p.m.

Kansas City, Missouri Police continue to investigate.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

