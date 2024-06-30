Olathe Police investigating death of woman, 72, as homicide

Olathe Police say they are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide.

In a Sunday afternoon news release, Sgt. John Moncayo said officers were called to a house in the 1000 block of East Oakview St. at approximately 5:53 p.m. on Saturday.

“Officers arrived and discovered an unresponsive 72-year-old, white female with significant injuries,” Moncayo said in the release.

According to recorded radio traffic, Olathe firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were dispatched for a “medical call” at 5:54 p.m.

Those units were told to stage in the area until police could confirm that it was safe for them to enter.

Police secured the scene, and firefighters were allowed to enter the house at 6:20 p.m.

“The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Moncayo said. “Due to information obtained, this case is being investigated as a homicide.”

Moncayo said a 40-year-old male relative of the woman is in custody on a 48-hour investigative hold, and police are not looking for anyone else.

Police have not released the woman’s name or specified her relationship with the man they detained.

Olathe Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information about the homicide to contact them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.