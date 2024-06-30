Teen driver in critical condition following Olathe wreck

A single-vehicle crash in Olathe resulted in a teenager in critical condition and her car split in half.

Olathe firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the 14600 block of S. Black Bob Rd. at 9:40 p.m.

According to recorded radio traffic, firefighters arrived to report one vehicle was off of the road with heavy damage.

The impact with a wooden utility pole broke the car into two pieces.

A rear passenger door was ripped from the vehicle and left pressed up against the side of the splintered utility pole. The front end of the car came to a stop just a few feet from a privacy fence.

The rear half of the car came to a stop, with the taillights facing the same direction as the headlights.

Firefighters went to work extricating the driver from the car as Med-Act paramedics began evaluating her injuries.

Radio traffic only identified the driver as a teenage girl.

She was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the northbound lanes of Black Bob Road from 147th Street to 146th Terrace as they investigated the crash.

Evergy crews were at the scene to assess damage to the utility pole and restore power to several street lights in the area.

Evergy’s online outage map showed no customers without power following the crash.

The Olathe Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.