A message from AdventHealth: Self care for men

Q&A with Umang Shah, MD, MPH, Board-Certified Child, Adolescent and Adult Psychiatrist, AdventHealth

How would you describe self-care?

Self-care helps keep a person happy, healthy and resilient. It can include exercising

more regularly, making healthier dietary choices, and finding activities that nourish our spirits and replenish our energies.

Why is it so important for men to practice self-care?

Typically, men are raised to avoid their feelings. Recent studies suggest as many as 65 percent of U.S. men only go to the doctor when they fear serious illness. It’s even more dire when it comes to mental health. About 40 percent of men in crisis admit they won’t talk to anyone, out of embarrassment, not wanting to be a burden, or feeling they have no one to turn to.

What are some of the main benefits of self-care for men’s mental health?

Self-care can promote a more positive state of mind and help reduce negative thoughts, anxiety and depression. If we don’t take proper care of ourselves, we also risk harming the relationships we have with others. Taking time for hobbies and leisure activities has been linked to lower levels of stress and improved overall well-being.

How important is sleep for self-care?

Sleep is a vital part of our health and wellness. The benefits of sleep care include a boost in immune system, help in preventing weight gain, increase in heart function, and improvement in our moods and memory. Sleep and mental health are closely connected. Sleep deprivation affects psychological state and mental health, and is also significantly tied to procrastination. Generally speaking, Americans are significantly sleep deprived, but those with psychiatric conditions are even more likely to be tired, yawning or groggy during the day.

What are some ways of adding self-care to a daily routine?

Wake up 15 minutes earlier to sit with a cup of coffee or tea and practice deep breathing before the chaos of the day begins. Take a walk around the block on your lunch break. Read a book instead of turning to your phone — scrolling through news feeds can contribute to stress and worries. The more you work self-care time into your schedule, the better you’ll be able to grow, enjoy your life and thrive.

Finding support for mental health

