This is breaking news and we will update this story as we find out more information.

Torrential rains brought flash flooding to many areas of Johnson County on Monday.

During its peak late Monday morning, the storm generated rainfall rates exceeding three inches per hour.

The National Weather Service says parts of the Kansas City metro, including areas of Johnson County, received more than 6 inches of precipitation over the past 12 hours.

At just before 2:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a bulletin that several streams and creeks in the Kansas City area, including Indian Creek, Tomahawk Creek and Blue Creek are “out of their banks.”

A flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect for Johnson County and the greater Kansas City region until 4 p.m Monday.

Water rescues in Overland Park

Multiple agencies put out warnings early on during the storms Monday for motorists to avoid high water and to turn around if they saw water over roadways.

Still, firefighters assisted multiple people who had driven too far into the flooded areas.

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said that firefighters were able to help walk everyone out with lifejackets.

Rhodes said the deepest roadway flooding that crews encountered was near 124th Street and Nall Avenue, where water was waist-deep.

Crews rescued a number of people from flooded vehicles during flash flooding at 124th and Nall. No injuries reported. Water quickly receding. pic.twitter.com/C0meRmEvCJ — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) July 1, 2024

Flooded roads stalled at least three vehicles on East Frontage Road between 75th Street and 79th Street, near AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Overland Park and Lenexa firefighters helped the occupants of three vehicles to higher ground there.

Flooding observed in Prairie Village

On social media site X, Prairie Village Police posted photos of Brush Creek crossing over Mission Drive in Mission Hills.

Today is a good reminder of how quickly the water can rise, especially along Brush Creek on Mission Drive in Mission Hills! Stay safe and turn around if you need to! pic.twitter.com/octUkk20V4 — Prairie Village Police (@PVPoliceDept) July 1, 2024

National Weather Service data for Indian Creek and State Line Road shows the water level peaked at just over 26 feet. The record high for the same area is just over 28 feet.

Johnson County Emergency Management reported water over the road near 63rd Street and Clare Road in western Shawnee.

Overland Park Police closed a stretch of 119th Street near Grant Street due to water over the roadway.

Most roadways in the area had reopened Monday afternoon as the rain stopped and the waters quickly receded.

No flooding-related injuries had been reported as of Monday afternoon.