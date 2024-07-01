Hoping to catch a local fireworks display and celebration for Independence Day this week? Or attend a family-friendly festival of freedom?

You have your pick of events (explosive or not) all over Johnson County to get into the stars and stripes spirit.

Here’s a rundown of local events celebrating Independence Day in Johnson County this week:

Wednesday, July 3

Northeast Johnson County Fireworks Display: This annual display, put on by the cities of Fairway, Roeland Park and Westwood (with contributions from Mission Woods and Westwood Hills) will be held at Bishop Miege High School, 5041 Reinhardt Dr., in Roeland Park. Lay down a picnic blanket or bring your lawn chairs in one of the many grassy areas surrounding Miege’s campus and get ready for fireworks to start around 9:30 p.m. Parking at Miege itself will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. The parking lot will be closed once the lot reaches capacity. Street parking in the area around the school will also be available.

This annual display, put on by the cities of Fairway, Roeland Park and Westwood (with contributions from Mission Woods and Westwood Hills) will be held at Bishop Miege High School, 5041 Reinhardt Dr., in Roeland Park. Lay down a picnic blanket or bring your lawn chairs in one of the many grassy areas surrounding Miege’s campus and get ready for fireworks to start around 9:30 p.m. Parking at Miege itself will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. The parking lot will be closed once the lot reaches capacity. Street parking in the area around the school will also be available. Edgerton’s Community Picnic and Fireworks Show: Kick off your celebration early with this family-friendly community picnic with a local food vendor, DJ and activities for the kids starting at 6 p.m. at Martin Creek Park, 20200 Sunflower Rd., in Edgerton. The fireworks display will begin around 9:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Overland Park Star Spangled Spectacular: This annual event kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday, with live music and food trucks at 9711 W. 109th St., at Corporate Woods in Overland Park. Stick around until 10 p.m. to see this year’s fireworks display. You’ll also be able to catch it from the homes and neighborhoods in the surrounding area if you live nearby.

This annual event kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday, with live music and food trucks at 9711 W. 109th St., at Corporate Woods in Overland Park. Stick around until 10 p.m. to see this year’s fireworks display. You’ll also be able to catch it from the homes and neighborhoods in the surrounding area if you live nearby. Gardner Independence Day Festival: Join the Gardner community at Celebration Park, 32501 W. 195th St., in Gardner, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, for live country music, food trucks, games and more until fireworks begin at 10 p.m. This free festival is open to all ages with a shuttle running to and from Gardner-Edgerton High School where off-site parking will be offered.

Join the Gardner community at Celebration Park, 32501 W. 195th St., in Gardner, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, for live country music, food trucks, games and more until fireworks begin at 10 p.m. This free festival is open to all ages with a shuttle running to and from Gardner-Edgerton High School where off-site parking will be offered. Leawood Celebration in the Park: This all-day celebration at Leawood City Park, located at 10601 Lee Blvd., begins at noon Thursday with celebrations at the Leawood Aquatic Center (regular admission fees will apply) and food trucks, inflatables and live music beginning at 6 p.m. Stick around for fireworks beginning around 9:45 p.m.

This all-day celebration at Leawood City Park, located at 10601 Lee Blvd., begins at noon Thursday with celebrations at the Leawood Aquatic Center (regular admission fees will apply) and food trucks, inflatables and live music beginning at 6 p.m. Stick around for fireworks beginning around 9:45 p.m. Stilwell Fourth of July: Celebrate the Fourth Stilwell style with the annual Community Parade at 6 p.m., followed by food trucks and live music at 19950 Newton St., in Stilwell. Fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m.

Celebrate the Fourth Stilwell style with the annual Community Parade at 6 p.m., followed by food trucks and live music at 19950 Newton St., in Stilwell. Fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. DeSoto Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Display: Head to Riverfest Park at 33400 W. 79th St., in DeSoto, for a celebration beginning at 7 p.m. with fireworks scheduled to start after sundown.

Head to Riverfest Park at 33400 W. 79th St., in DeSoto, for a celebration beginning at 7 p.m. with fireworks scheduled to start after sundown. Olathe July 4 Fireworks Display: Olathe’s annual Independence Day spectacle will take place at the College Boulevard Activity Center at 11031 S Valley Rd., from 9:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Fireworks not your thing?