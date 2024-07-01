JCCC Updates: Helping Gen Z navigate purpose and interest

By Emma Swinney, Public and Media Relations Coordinator

An April 2024 study by Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation found that the most important factor in Gen Z’s happiness is their sense of purpose at school and work. Alarmingly, less than half of the 12 to 26-year-olds surveyed report feeling like they do something interesting, motivating, or important at school and work each day.

More and more jobs now require a college degree, but college enrollment continues to decline across the nation. This 2022 study from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation found Gen Z has mixed opinions on the value of a college degree. Gen Z’s primary concern is cost, but 25% also report uncertainty about their major and career path. 1 in 5 people aged 15-24 consider themselves “NEETs” – an acronym for Not in Education, Employment, or Training.

Let’s connect the dots: helping Gen Z find their purpose and interest (at school and work) will increase happiness, motivation, and ambition. Students want to learn about subjects they enjoy and find meaningful, but learn affordably, knowing they’ll see a return on their educational investment with a job they find meaningful after graduation.

Enter community colleges. Gen Z is challenging outdated misconceptions of community college as a “second-rate option” when compared to a four-year college or university – and older generations should follow their example. The participants in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation study believe the following educational options offer excellent value:

Course/courses to receive a license (35%)

Four-year college degree (35%)

Course/courses to obtain a verified certificate (34%)

Course/courses to obtain a professional certification (33%)

Two-year degree (28%)

Find your calling and make it your job with JCCC

To help our students navigate purpose and interest, JCCC began implementing the Guided Pathways initiative in 2021. We redesigned our college onboarding and advising practices to ensure all students explore, plan, and complete programs aligned with their educational and career aspirations efficiently and affordably. Read about all the Guided Pathways initiatives on JCCC’s website.

Community college programs lead to good jobs and often set students pursuing further higher education apart from their peers. They also get hands-on learning experience in their desired field sooner than their peers who pursue a bachelor’s at a four-year school. An associate’s degree or certificate can help you find high-paying careers in in-demand fields like:

Nursing

Computer science and information technology

Dental hygiene

Railroad operations

Law and public safety

Construction

And more.

And for those who don’t yet know what they want to do? JCCC can help! Rather than spending precious college savings or taking out student loans for general education classes, JCCC offers high-quality instruction at affordable rates while you discover your calling. Your educational dollars go further at JCCC.

See for yourself and explore reported starting salaries from JCCC graduates of our degree and certificate programs. Our graduates can enter the workforce (or move on to a 4-year school) equipped with the skills they need for a meaningful, purposeful career.

NEET No More

Encourage the Gen Z in your life to explore educational opportunities they enjoy and support the paths they take to find purpose in life. At JCCC, we want to help our students find their calling – whether that’s completing a degree or certificate to enter the workforce fast – or earning valuable college credits or a degree to transfer to a 4-year school.

Learn more by visiting jccc.edu.