After hearing from department heads over the past few weeks, county commissioners have set the 2025 budget spending cap at $1.818 billion with a property tax, or mill levy, that is expected to be 24.110 after appraisal appeals have been settled.

The final mill levy for next year is planned to be a quarter-mill decrease from the current taxing rate.

The total amount spent — which will come from property taxes, user fees, sales tax, grants and other sources — is an increase from $1.791 billion for the current budget.

Setting the maximum spending amount is not the last step but it does limit commissioners in the changes they can make before the budget’s final adoption on August 29. From this point, commissioners may further reduce spending but by law are not allowed to increase it.

The budget also will exceed the state-mandated revenue neutral rate, which is the taxing rate that would generate the same amount of tax revenue despite increasing property values.

Remember: Your total annual property tax bill will also include rates set by other taxing authorities, including your city and the school district in which you reside.

Some changes made to county manager’s original budget

Commissioners have been meeting the past several weeks with department heads to go over budget requests and opportunities for savings.

In the process, they agreed to several changes from the original budget proposed by County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson.

Those changes moved money around but did not require new spending. They include:

$10,000 for body cameras for tactical support of ambulance staff in dangerous situations.

$73,000 in savings from the appraiser’s office to be put toward a community behavioral health team member at Johnson County Developmental Supports

$144,000 allocated from reserves for utility assistance for Aging and Human Services

$245,000 from other project savings for energy efficiency and $250,000 in grant funding for food and in-home services.

Public commenters opposed higher spending level

The maximum spending cap is a required procedural step before the final budget public hearing on August 20.

Three people spoke at last Thursday’s commission meeting, asking the commission to reconsider spending on the KC2026 organizing for the World Cup soccer tournament and the sheriff’s department.

Phil Bauer of Leawood pointed out that the budget is a tax increase — despite the lowered property tax rate — because of higher property values

He said the commission should “stop that check”of $1.5 million to the World Cup organizing committee and “give it to the sheriff so we can keep our streets safe from crime.”

Ben Hobert of Westwood Hills called the spending increases in county departments “totally unacceptable.”

Commissioners’ discussion at times got personal

Commissioners ultimately approved the measure 5-2, with Commissioners Charlotte O’Hara and Michael Ashcraft in dissent.

“We have not tried at all to reduce costs,” O’Hara said, noting that overall county spending had increase from $778 million since 2010. She cited printed magazines on county news as an example.

O’Hara was immediately contradicted by other commissioners, who said staff and commissioners have worked especially hard during budget meetings this year to come up with savings while still providing services.

“We’ve done a lot of work. Whether you participated in it or not, commissioner, I can’t say,” said Chairman Mike Kelly.

Kelly noted that the big jumps in property appraisals seem to be calming down to the more normal 6% increases the county has seen in the past, and that seven of the last eight budgets have included mill levy reductions, a savings of more than $30 million a year to taxpayers.

In particular, Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand defended the printing of county news magazines, saying plenty of people living in the county don’t have access to the internet or cell phones.

Allenbrand took it a step further by referencing O’Hara’s repeated questioning of whether Kelly should be able to vote on World Cup spending since he is a member of the KC2026 board.

“Commissioner O’Hara, your son-in-law works for the sheriff, but you sit and vote every time for increases,” she said. “If I did that I would get called out for it. It’s time to stop throwing ridicule over the dais and get down to business.”

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick noted that state lawmakers have made it more difficult for counties by cutting or underfunding services they require of counties.

What happens next

The public hearing for the final budget will be at 6 p.m. on August 20 in the board hearing room, 111 South Cherry St. in Olathe.

The final adoption is scheduled at the commission’s regular meeting on August 29.

Property owners are set to get their tax statements for the 2025 year by November 1.